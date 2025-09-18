Jamaica: Home invasion in Smokey Vale claims life of 18-year-old Jada Pollard, suspect in custody

When the suspect allegedly broke into Pollard’s residence through the front door of the home, where the 18-year-old who was a sixth-form student at The Queen’s School lived with her family.

Jamaica: A pre-dawn home invasion results in a tragic shooting and death of 18-year-old Jada Pollard, and the prime suspect in police custody.

According to police reports the tragic home invasion happened around 1:40 a.m. in Smokey Vale, St Andrew. When the suspect allegedly broke into Pollard’s residence through the front door of the home, where the 18-year-old who was a sixth-form student at The Queen’s School lived with her family.

After gaining entry through the front door which was initially closed the intruder reportedly went into Pollard’s mother's bedroom and confronted her, robbing her of her handbag. Pollard’s mother reportedly began to cry for help and upon Jada hearing her distress, she rushed out of her room to go see what was happening.

But tragically, upon her encounter with the intruder bearing a gun, the 18-year-old was shot in the head and immediately collapsed on the ground while the intruder fled the scene.

Jada was then rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Superintendent Randy Sweeney, the Head of St Andrew North Police Division, confirmed on Monday, September 15 that they have arrested the suspect who murdered the 18-year-old sixth-form student of The Queen’s School. While Sweeney indicated that investigators at the Constant Spring CIB are still probing the incident.

The brazen killing of the sixth form student has sparked widespread grief in the St. Andrew community and throughout Jamaica.

Among those mourning the death of Jada Pollard is Education Minister Senator Dr. Dana Morris Dixon who expressed profound shock and sadness over what she described as an unspeakable tragedy of a bright promising young life that was cut short in the most senseless way.

The minister expressed her condolences to the family, friends, classmates, teachers and the wider school community as they grapple with the devastating loss. She also noted that a trauma support team has been dispatched to where Jada schooled, The Queen’s School providing counselling and psychosocial support to all the students and staff in need.

Jada’s murder has cast a heavy shadow over her school and the wider Smokey Vale community.

One of her classmates shared that Jada was deeply loved by everyone, describing her as “one of the sweetest and most humble people ever,” adding that there was “not one negative thing to say” about her.