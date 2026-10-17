Guyana: Teenager “Purple” jailed for robbing businessman and shooting at Police officers

Isaiah Green, 19, known as “Purple,” has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to robbery under arms and discharging a loaded firearm with intent in Central Rupununi, Guyana.

Guyana: A Linden teenager by the name of “Purple” will serve more than two years in prison following the incident where he robbed a store-based businessman and opened fire on two police officers in Rupununi, Guyana.

Isaiah Green, 19, a construction worker, was sentenced to 27 months for Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent and 24 months for Robbery Under Arms. The charges brought against Green are under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, Sections 55(a) and 222(c).

Police reports noted that the crime took place on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at a General Store, which is located in Tabatinga, in Central Rupununi. A 27-year-old businessman was reportedly robbed at the general store.

On the same date, at Bon Success, Lethem, Central Rupununi, an incident involving shots that were fired at a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a Police Corporal who were both attached to the Lethem Police Station.

Green was arrested on Tuesday, October 13, after which he was charged with both crimes and appeared before Magistrate Nikkisha Logan at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, October 15.

The magistrate then proceeded to sentence him. Both charges were first read to him as Indictable Offences where he was not required to enter a plea.

However, with the Application of the Administration of Justice Act (AJA), the charges were read to him again and this time Green pleaded guilty to both.

The latest development has caused several reactions as a user wrote, “Young man had his whole life ahead of him and threw it away. Shooting at police and robbing a shop keeper in the interior, that’s serious. Hope he uses the time to change.”

Another user wrote, “19 years old and already behind bars. Parents, please watch who your children are associating with. This is a sad time for all Guyanese. This is very disappointing for Guyana people to see. I’m very disheartened.”

Green will now serve his sentence as police continue to remind residents to be on the right side of the law.