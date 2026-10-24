American Airlines flight returns to Miami after passenger allegedly threatens crew

Guyana: An American Airlines flight that was bound for Guyana returned to Miami International Airport on October 22, 2026, after a passenger allegedly threatened a flight attendant shortly after takeoff.

According to the reports, as per the air traffic control recordings, Flight AA339, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 scheduled for Georgetown, returned just minutes after departure and landed safely at 7:18 p.m.

Reports revealed that the aircraft reached a maximum altitude of 22,000 feet and circled around the airport in a figure-eight pattern.

Authorities noted that a crew member told the air traffic control that the passenger rushed the flight attendants at the back of the aircraft while the plane was climbing out.

The crew member noted that the passenger said, “I will take care of you when we land in Guyana,” in a very threatening manner.

Further reports noted that the situation didn’t escalate into a physical assault.

After the landing, the passenger was allowed to leave the aircraft without incident and was subsequently rebooked on a later flight.

The flight departed again on a replacement aircraft and arrived in Guyana in the early hours of October 23, 2026. However, there was a delay of more than four hours reported.

The incident has drawn several reactions from people as a user commented, “An AA cabin crew member was drugged, robbed and murdered in Colombia March this year. No wonder they are very sensitive and don’t take threats of any kind lightly. They reacted correctly and the passenger should be banned from ever flying AA again in my opinion.”

It is not the first time an American Airlines flight to Guyana has turned back over a dispute with crew. Previously, On July 18, 2023, Flight AA2557 from New York to Georgetown returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport after a disagreement between a passenger and a flight attendant.

American Airlines has not issued any official statement concerning the current incident and no arrests have yet been reported. The identity of the passenger has not been revealed yet.