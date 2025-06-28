Dominican Republic: Baseball star Wander Franco found guilty of sexually abusing 14-year-old

Reports indicate the child’s mother received tens of thousands of dollars for consenting to her daughter’s relationship with the baseball star.

Dominican Republic: 24-year-old Wander Franco, a professional baseball player of Tampa Bay Ray from Dominican Republic, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor girl aged 14 in the court on Thursday. The baseball player who was 21 at the time of the incident was accused of having a relationship with a 14 year old girl after she was flown to his house by helicopter with her mother’s consent.

Dominican Republic Court convicts player in sexual abuse case

According to the information, on June 26, the Dominican Republic court ruled the baseball player as guilty of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl and handed him a suspended sentence of two years in prison and a fine equivalent to 10 minimum wages. This means the baseball player can avoid jail-time if he follows certain conditions that the judge has laid down with one condition being he cannot make any contact with minors for sexual purposes.

Mother gave consent to relationship with minor

A 24-year-old man from Dominican Republic was accused of having a relationship with a 14-year-old girl, allegedly with the mother's consent. The mother has been charged with exploiting her daughter's vulnerability and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually trafficking her daughter.

She was also fined an amount equivalent to 30 times the country's minimum wage. The baseball player allegedly exploited the mother by handling travel arrangements and making payments, which facilitated the exploitation. Judge Jakayra Veras García described the victim as having been "manipulated" by the circumstances during her ruling.

Franco, known as one of the youngest baseball player prospects, had signed an 11 year contract extension with the Rays worth $182 millions in 2021. But as investigations began in August 2023, he was placed on administrative leave by the MLB and unable to play any major league match while under investigation.

He is now on the MLB restricted list meaning he receives no pay while under legal restriction. Franco’s future in the sports prospects still hangs in the balance as of now.