Dominica’s Thea Lafond-Gadson breaks national triple jump record with 15.25m leap

Thea cleared 15.25 metres on her final attempt at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting in Croatia, setting a new Dominican record and recording the longest women's triple jump of 2026.

Dominica: Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson made another achievement as she broke her own national triple jump record at the World Athletics Continental Tour (WACT) Golden Meeting in Croatia on Friday, June 26, 2026.

The Dominican athlete won the championship with a world best jump of 15.25 meters on her last attempt. It allowed her to surpass her own national record of 15.02 meters that she made when winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 15.25 meter leap is the longest by any female triple jumper so far this year. It is also the 9th best jump in the history of women’s triple jump, adding another great achievement to Lafond Gadson’s outstanding career.

The record-breaking effort came on her final jump of the competition, allowing her to secure the gold medal at the end.

Lafond Gadson has continued to perform well on the international athletics stage since her great Olympic victory. Her recent performance also highlights her consistency and proves her position as one of the world’s best triple jump athletes.

The Dominica Athletics Association (DAA) also lauded her performance at the World Athletics Continental Tour (WACT) Golden Meeting in a social media post. It read, “Huge congratulations to Thea Lafond-Gadson! She just absolutely crushed it at the Zagreb Golden Meet in Croatia, taking 1st Place in the Women's Triple Jump! Not only did she win, but she also shattered records with an incredible 15.25m jump!”

Fans all over the Caribbean have congratulated the Dominican star. One of her fans said on social media, “She needs the airport name after her and massacre and roseau road name after her give her all her flowers today. Congratulations super star our golden girl.”