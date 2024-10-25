Dominica: Secret Bay announces 35% off on villa rates for three-night stay

The offers will provide several perks and the complimentary packages, providing a new option to spend holiday in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Secret Bay announced 35% discount on the rates of the villa for the family and friends getaway for up to eight guests on a 3-night stay or more. The tourists are invited to get benefits from the exclusive offers of the resort during the festive season and the booking could be valid before November 15, 2024.

The offers will provide several perks and the complimentary packages, providing a new option to spend holiday in Dominica. The perks will enhance the vacation experience, and the families will be gathered to explore the natural wonders of the country.

The bonus perks will include the complimentary Indian River tour, where tourists will explore the natural wonders of Dominica. It will enhance their beach and hill station vibes in the country, providing exceptional experience for the visitors who will visit from across the globe. The Indian River tour will also make the tourists escape their worries and tensions of their life and spend relaxing days in the ambience of Secret Bay.

The second option for the perks will feature four course welcome dinner for up to five people who will apply before November 15, 2024. The dinner will outline the exclusive flavours and authentic cuisine of Dominica, providing a chance to embrace the culture richness of Dominica. The dinner will include the specialty of the resort, enhancing their cuisine culture with the unforgettable escape and enhanced infrastructure.

Ti- Fery+ Villas will be added into the offer where the guests from across the globe will arrive and spend their time. The tourists will also be asked to use EC$2000 resort credit for their unique experience across Dominica through a bonus perks.

In addition to that, horseback riding for up to five people will also be included in the perks, enhancing the adventures experience of the tourists. The villa will include 2.5 bedrooms, three bathrooms and three stories of living space. The villa will also offer the ultimate in comfort and privacy, providing a space for families and friends to get together.

The offer has been announced for the ongoing festive season including Independence celebration, Dominica World Creole Music Festival and Christmas celebration. The cruise season has also been started in the country, contributing towards the arrival of tourists from across the globe.

Hence, resorts such as Secret Bay and others will accommodate tourists and visitors, and the offers will attract them. The arrival and stay at this resort will also contribute towards the tourism economy and create new avenues for the locals.