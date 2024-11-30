Saturday, 30th November 2024
CSG Patricia Scotland congratulates Ngozi Okonjo on reappointment as DG WTO

Patricia Scotland- Commonwealth Secretary- General congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her re-appointment as the Director General of the World Trade Organization. 

Scotland, in a Twitter post stated that the Commonwealth looks forward to strengthen collaboration with the World Trade Organization in the digital trade. She also shared a photograph with Iweala from the CHOGM 2022.

“Heartfelt congratulations to my dear sister, @NOIweala on her reappointment as WTO Director-General,”.

Further, the CSG talked about promoting ties in the sectors of ustainable and inclusive economy across the Commonwealth. 

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – DG World Trade Organization 

Notably, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was reappointed for her second four year term that will commence on 1 September 2025.

Iweala  is a Nigerian economist who was first appointed the Director General of the World Trade Organisation in March 2021, becoming the first woman, and first African to lead the WTO. 

World Trade Organization earlier on Friday stated that organisations’ 166 members agreed to give Ngozi a second term as the director general.

“I am honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General council and it’s 166 members” Dr Ngozi Okonjo added in a statement later on Friday evening.

Reportedly, 70-year-old Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment was approved during a special meeting of the WTO’s General Council, which was held behind closed doors.  

Commonwealth and the WTO ‘s relationship 

The Commonwealth and the World Trade Organisation shares a good relationship which reportedly enhanced under Dr Nigozi Okonjo Iweala’s leadership. 

In 2022, during the 12th Ministerial Conference on WTO, an MoU was signed off by CSG Patricia Scotland and WTO DG Iweala to enhance the participation of Commonwealth countries in the multilateral trading system. 

CSG Patricia Scotland and WTO DG Iweala
During this, both organisations agreed to collaborate on the trade related technical assistance, and the building of trade capacity for existing members of the Commonwealth. 

Monica Walker

