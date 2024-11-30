CSG Patricia Scotland congratulates Ngozi Okonjo on reappointment as DG WTO

Scotland, in a Twitter post stated that the Commonwealth looks forward to strengthen collaboration with the World Trade Organization in the digital trade. She also shared a photograph with Iweala from the CHOGM 2022.

Patricia Scotland- Commonwealth Secretary- General congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her re-appointment as the Director General of the World Trade Organization.

Heartfelt congratulations to my dear sister, @NOIweala, on her reappointment as WTO Director-General.@CommonwealthSec looks forward to strengthening our collaboration with @WTO to advance digital trade & promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth across the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/oaZIURXS9d — Patricia Scotland KC (@PScotlandCSG) November 29, 2024

Further, the CSG talked about promoting ties in the sectors of ustainable and inclusive economy across the Commonwealth.

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – DG World Trade Organization

Notably, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was reappointed for her second four year term that will commence on 1 September 2025.

Iweala is a Nigerian economist who was first appointed the Director General of the World Trade Organisation in March 2021, becoming the first woman, and first African to lead the WTO.

Today, it is with humility and a great sense of honour that I thank each and every one of the 166 WTO members for the consensus they achieved in supporting my reappointment! Thank you for the wonderful words of recognition and support. I don’t take this lightly. I also want to… pic.twitter.com/jpPqne5pMs — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) November 29, 2024

World Trade Organization earlier on Friday stated that organisations’ 166 members agreed to give Ngozi a second term as the director general.

“I am honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General council and it’s 166 members” Dr Ngozi Okonjo added in a statement later on Friday evening.

Reportedly, 70-year-old Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment was approved during a special meeting of the WTO’s General Council, which was held behind closed doors.

Commonwealth and the WTO ‘s relationship

The Commonwealth and the World Trade Organisation shares a good relationship which reportedly enhanced under Dr Nigozi Okonjo Iweala’s leadership.

In 2022, during the 12th Ministerial Conference on WTO, an MoU was signed off by CSG Patricia Scotland and WTO DG Iweala to enhance the participation of Commonwealth countries in the multilateral trading system.