The Bahamas records 78 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

The Bahamas Ministry of Health recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday carrying its total number of confirmed cases to 2135.

The breakdown of new cases by island is as New Providence recorded 63 cases and Grand Bahama recorded 4 cases.

Investigations have been launched to determine the location of 11 confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health also recorded three new COVID-related deaths.

Each of the three men ages 99, 63 and 53, were from New Providence.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll to 43.

According to the Health Ministry, 10 deaths are under investigation.

At present, there are 1293 active cases in The Bahamas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry's headquarters was sanitised on Saturday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the department of health the Surveillance Unit has already initiated contact tracing to determine how many employees have been exposed.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the sanitisation process will be executed and completed this weekend so that the Ministry of Health Headquarters can return to regular business hours on Monday Agust 31."

Earlier this month the office building was closed for cleaning after another staff member tested positive.