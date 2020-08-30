Saturday, 24th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

The Bahamas records 78 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Sunday, 30th August 2020

The Bahamas Ministry of Health recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday carrying its total number of confirmed cases to 2135.

The breakdown of new cases  by island is as New Providence  recorded 63 cases and  Grand Bahama recorded 4 cases.

Investigations have been launched to determine the location of 11 confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health also recorded three new COVID-related deaths.

Each of the three men ages 99, 63 and 53, were from New Providence.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll to 43.

According to the Health Ministry, 10 deaths are under investigation.

At present, there are 1293 active cases in The Bahamas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry's headquarters was sanitised on Saturday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the department of health the Surveillance Unit has already initiated contact tracing to determine how many employees have been exposed.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the sanitisation process will be executed and completed this weekend so that the Ministry of  Health Headquarters can return to regular business hours on Monday Agust 31."

Earlier this month the office building was closed for cleaning after another staff member tested positive.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Mexico offers temporary work permits to caravan migrants

Sunday, 30th August 2020

Uncategorised

Taurus and Glock pistols found after shooting incident

Sunday, 30th August 2020

Uncategorised

India slips to 112th rank on WEF’s gender gap index, in bottom 5 on healt...

Sunday, 30th August 2020

Kalinago Chief on right
Uncategorised

Skerrit applauds Kalinago Chief for being the youngest to hold that posi...

Sunday, 30th August 2020

Uncategorised

Mexican journalist Pablo Morrugares shot dead in Iguala

Sunday, 30th August 2020

Steelpan takes centre stage in Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2024 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Steelpan takes centre stage in Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2024

Sunday, 30th August 2020