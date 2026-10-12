Belize: Social media creator Benjamin Garcia detained after reported gunfire

Social media creator Benjamin Garcia and Mexican businessman were reportedly detained after police heard gunshots near Social Lounge and intercepted their pickup truck on the Philip Goldson Highway.

Belize: A well-known social media creator has been detained among the two men who are reportedly in police custody after the gunshots were heard near Social Lounge.

The detained social media creator has been identified as Benjamin Garcia, 27-year-old, of B Media Group, resident of Belama Phase One. The other man has been identified as 36-year-old Mexican businessman from Hopkins Village.

According to the reports, the officers from the Precinct Four were conducting routine business checks near Social Lounge around 1:45 a.m., when they reportedly heard several gunshots as they exited their mobile patrol vehicle.

They further saw a grey Ford F-250 pickup truck fleeing down the highway and gave chase.

Officials claimed the pursuit continued down the Philip Goldson Highway to the Pallotti Roundabout where officers from GI3 and Precinct 3, who were in the vicinity, responded to radio transmissions and assisted in intercepting the vehicle.

Police stated further that both men exited the vehicle and were handcuffed before it was searched. Before they were searched the two were asked if they had anything to declare.

The officers observed that Garcia told them there was a licensed 9mm firearm in the glove compartment.

The firearm was reportedly found and cleared in Garcia’s presence with one round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine.

Police then warned both men of the alleged offence of discharging a firearm in public. Scenes of crime personnel later processed both scenes in their presence and the men were to be taken to Belama Police Station to be jointly charged.

Reports indicate that no charges had been brought yet as the people detained over a weekend often cannot be charged until the next working day.

Garcia is reportedly close to Belize's new police minister, Michel Chebat, and has been seen as part of his PR team.

Earlier reports said the men had been detained and released, but it is now apparently the case that Garcia and the other man are still being held. Further investigations into the matter remain underway.