Jamaican national fined $15,000 in Barbados for Cannabis Trafficking and Importation Offences

Barbados: 36-year-old Andre O’Shane Williams, a Jamaican national, has been arrested and formally charged by the Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit in connection with multiple drug-related offences worth $20,800 Barbados Currency (Bds).

According to reports from the Barbados Police Service, the 36-year-old of #131, Howell Content, York Town, Maypen South West, Clarendon, Jamaica was formally charged for the offenses committed on October 17, 2025. This came after he was found with a total estimated weight of 2.60 kg of suspected cannabis which had an estimated street value of $20,800 (Bds) Barbados Currency.

Police reported that the Jamaican citizen appeared on Monday, October 20, before Magistrate Douglas Fedricks in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court. In the court, he pleaded guilty to all offenses which included possession as well as trafficking of Cannabis, intent to supply as well as importation of Cannabis.

Soon after that, Williams was fined with fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00 Bds) or he can serve nine months at the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

Following the incident, the concerned citizens of Barbados took to Facebook and questioned the government, “It’s time we start asking, who exactly are we letting into the island to reside. Very rarely does one travel or relocate to a new place, only to become a criminal, as they are already predisposed to a criminal mindset and way of life. The question that needs to be asked is what type of background checks, if any, are being used when we decide to grant stay on the island for others. Also need to ask if many are over staying their visit and we are either ignoring the issue or immune to the issue.”