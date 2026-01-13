Barbados: British influencer outraged by food prices in Barbados, offending Bajans online 

Barbados: A British influencer has triggered widespread online debate after posting a video questioning the cost of food and dining in Barbados. Several of his remarks has drawn strong reactions from Barbadian social media users.

The video, shared by Kieran Brown Travel, shows the influencer documenting his dining experiences on the island while expressing surprise at prices he described as higher than those in London.

In the video, Brown is seen visiting restaurants across Barbados where he comments on the cost of everyday meals. While acknowledging the island’s natural beauty, he repeatedly questions why food prices are so high, especially for breakfast and casual dining.

“I’ve come for breakfast and the prices are actually more expensive than London,” he said while he was referencing to a full English breakfast priced at approximately £17. He also highlighted the cost of beverages and noted that a cappuccino priced at US$11 amounted to more than £4.

Brown was careful to clarify that his comments were not intended as complaints and stated that his curiosity stemmed from genuine surprise rather than dissatisfaction. “Before you come for me in the comments, I’m not complaining about the prices. I’m just curious as to why they are so expensive,” he said and asked viewers to explain the reasoning behind the costs.

The influencer later shared footage of a steak, egg and potato meal priced at around £24 and described the dish as “pretty good,” while again raising questions about dining charges. He also expressed confusion over restaurant billing practices and pointed out that some establishments apply a service charge while still expecting an additional tip.

“The restaurant has a service charge, but then when you go to pay, you also have to add a tip. So what exactly is the service charge?” he asked. The video quickly gained traction online and prompted a wave of responses from Barbadians and Caribbean users. Locals were clearly offended with some even asking the British influencer to stop making unnecessary comparisons. “I mean if you want an English breakfast go to England. Eat what the locals eat if you want local prices,” said a user named Jay Thomas while another said, “Don’t come back.” “Lol what?? Bro just calculate pounds into BBD it’s literally like the same price,” said another named Flint Stones.

After a lot of such comments, Brown once again gave a strong reply in the comment section only, saying, “Barbados people are some of the easiest offended people online out of any country I have been to, even praising their country and they still find a reason to leave hate and message me negative stuff, country is beautiful just shame about some of the people online.”