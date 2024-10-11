Turkish Airlines flight bound for Istanbul makes emergency landing in New York after pilot dies mid-air

A Turkish Airlines flight which was bound for Istanbul from Seattle was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday. The landing was made in New York after the captain reportedly collapsed mid-air, confirmed an airline official.



According to the information, 59-year-old Pilot Ilcehin Pehlivan became unconscious after Flight 204 took off from Seattle on the night of Tuesday. The flight made the emergency landing before 6 am on Wednesday, eight hours after it took off from Seattle.



A spokesperson of the airline, Yahya Ustin, said in an official statement through X that the pilot could not be revived in spite of medical intervention, following which another pilot, along with a co-worker, took over the controls.





He outlined, "The Captain Pilot of our Airbus 350 type aircraft with the tail registration TC-LGR, operating the flight number TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul, İlçehin PEHLİVAN, fainted during the flight. When the first medical intervention to our captain on the plane was ineffective, the cockpit crew consisting of 1 captain and one co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but our captain lost his life before landing."



The official further remarked that having worked at Turkish Airlines since 2007, Ilcehin Pehlivan was 59 year old now and a periodic health examination was also carried out on 8 March 2024 at the Aviation Medical Center authorized by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, and no health problem was detected that would prevent him from working.



Ustin noted that after the tragic incident, the plane decided to land in New York and the passengers return home was planned through New York station.





He also expressed his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and noted, "As the Turkish Airlines family, we wish God's mercy upon our captain and patience to his grieving family, all his colleagues and loved ones."



Turkish Airlines further confirmed that the captain died before the plane touched the ground. Since it was a long-haul international flight, two other pilots were on board at the time who overtook and made the emergency landing.



At the time, the cause of the pilot's death is unknown and generally, pilots have to undergo medical examinations after one year, while the ones above the age of 40 are suggested to renew their medical certificate after every six months.