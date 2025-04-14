Satellite images reveal what could be North Korea’s largest warship yet under construction

Satellite images taken by independent satellite providers Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs are going viral, which shows what could be North Korea’s biggest warship ever. The warship in the images is expected to be double in size of anything under the leadership of Kim Jong Un.

The images were taken by the satellite on April 6th, and shows that the ship is currently under construction, docked at the Nampo Shipyard on North Korea’s west coast. The pictures also show that the construction of weapons and other internal systems is progressing at a rapid rate in the ship.

As per media reports, the construction is being anticipated as a guided missile frigate. The FFG is said to be designed in order to carry missiles in vertical launch tubes which could then be used to target areas on and across land.

Key authorities including Joseph Bermudez Jr. and Jennifer Jun present at the Center of Strategic and International studies stated that the FFG is approximately 459 feet long, which makes it one of the largest warships manufactured in North Korea.

The huge ship is being compared to the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-Class destroyers which is 505 feet long. Netizens on social media also expressed their views, highlighting that the authorities are investing in what could lead to destruction rather investing in improving the condition of those living in the country.

A user named Mykotoko FC wrote, “What happened to humanity that we can’t cohabitate peaceful. A country where 99% of her citizens are living in an extreme hardship and uncomfortable can invest huge sum of money into making weapons of mass destructions.”

Another user named Ricardo Roxas wrote, “They said North Korea is poor, they're dying of hunger but look building of that ship for their defence is not a cent to spend! Kim like Putin is intelligent man!”

“I thought North Korea was so poor. How come they have money to even think of building such a guided missile ship? If true, then there must be something the media isn't telling us about North Korea,” Alain Lumbeh Jobam wrote on Facebook.