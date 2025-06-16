Massive 6.1 magnitude Earthquake strikes Peru, leaving 1 dead and 36 injured

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Peru near Callao, shaking the capital Lima. The quake left one person dead and five injured, with damage reported to homes, roads, and public buildings.

Peru: A massive 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Peru on Sunday, with its epicenter located near the port city of Callao, just outside the capital, Lima. The tremor triggered landslides, damaged infrastructure, and caused at least one fatality as a man was crushed by a falling wall while driving.

The development have been confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) which said that the earthquake occurred at 11:35am (16:35 GMT) local time in the Pacific Ocean.

BREAKING: A powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Lima, Peru 🇵🇪 — 1 confirmed dead, 5 injured, and widespread damage to roads and homes. No tsunami warning issued.

#Peru #Earthquake #Lima #BreakingNews #WICNews pic.twitter.com/ZtOxKUV88X — WIC News (@WIC_News) June 16, 2025

The police colonel Ramiro Clauco further confirmed that a 36-year-old man died in northern Lima after a wall fell on his vehicle. The Emergency Operations Centre also reported that 5 people were being treated in the hospital and there were reports of damaged educational centres and roads.

Although the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.6 magnitude, the Peruvian presidency office reported that the magnitude was higher; it was a 6.1 magnitude. According to X, President Dina Boluarte travelled to Callao to monitor the coast after the tremor was felt, although no tsunami warning was registered by the earthquake. The President further urged calm and assured the public there is no tsunami threat.

CCTV footage captures the intense shaking during the 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Callao, Peru. #Temblor pic.twitter.com/e5Ij0w5Cx3 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 15, 2025

Furthermore, the executive president of the Geophysical institute, Hernando Tavera, said the earthquake was felt by everyone across the country with local radio stations also reporting a cancellation of a significant football match scheduled in the country.

Whoahh! The M5.6 earthquake less than an hour ago has triggered landslides on the Costa Verde in Lima, Peru 👀😱 pic.twitter.com/zBNCkP09Xr — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 15, 2025

Peru, the South American country, averages at least 100 detectable earthquakes and active volcanic activities every year due to its location, located in the path between the Pacific Ocean also known as the “Ring of fire.” The area is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic activities.

Peru records its last major earthquake which injured more than 12 people and destroyed more than 70 homes, being in 2021 with a registered magnitude of 7.5, and their most disastrous earthquake having occurred in 1970 hitting the Ancash region of Peru causing a massive landslide and death to about 70,000 people.