Monday, 24th March 2025
Shockwaves across U.S. as Former Attorney Jessica Aber found dead

The officials were called for a report of an ‘unresponsive woman’ from a house in Beverly Hills, where they found Aber dead.

Sunday, 23rd March 2025

Jessica Aber, who served as the U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was found dead on Saturday morning. This comes as shocking news for many across the USA, as Aber who was a Joe Biden appointed attorney resigned just three days prior to Donald Trump taking the office.

According to the information shared by the authorities, the officials were called for a report on an ‘Unresponsive Woman’ from a house in Beverly Hills where they found Aber dead. A statement was then released by the Alexandria Police Department outlining that Aber’s body will be tested by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia for a thorough investigation. The investigation will determine the exact cause and manner of death.  

Is foul play suspected in Jessica Aber’s death case? 

While speculations about foul play are already pouring in, authorities have neither denied nor confirmed if foul play is suspected in the case. Aber was notably known as an ‘irreplaceable’ leader and prosecutor among US citizens. She was widely known for her contributions to her field and had a lasting impact on those who worked with her.  

Current US Attorney for the  Eastern District of Virginia recalls Aber in a heartfelt statement 

The current US Attorney for the  Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert also released a statement on Aber’s untimely death. 

We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, US Attorney Jessica Aber. She was an unmatched leader, mentor, and prosecutor and she is simply irreplaceable  as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too in a brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard. Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard,” the statement read.  

The police officials are carrying out a thorough investigation into the case to find out the exact cause of her death and rule out a final word. 

Monica Walker

