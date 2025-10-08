Trinidad and Tobago weather update for October 8, 2025: Sunny with showers and thunderstorm risk

Trinidad and Tobago will experience hot and sunny weather on October 8, 2025, with intermittent cloudy spells and a 40% chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms, specially in hilly and western areas.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Services i𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘦𝘥 a weather report for Wednesday October 8, at 6:25 a.m.

Reportedly, in Trinidad and Tobago, today hot and sunny conditions are expected to be interrupted by cloudy spells accompanied with a few showers at times.

The Meteorological Services further report a 40% (medium) chance of isolated afternoon heavy showers or thunderstorms favouring, but not confined to, hilly and western areas. However, tonight the weather is expected to be fair with a few showers that will develop after midnight.

The Meteorological Services note that citizens should be on alert as gusty winds and street/flash flooding may occur near heavy showers or thunderstorms in the country.

Further details and updates are to be provided through the official meteorology sites, as citizens are encouraged to Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.tt for the details.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗦

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected with occasional light to moderate showers and a 60% (medium) chance of a few heavy showers or thunderstorms. Some cloudiness will persist overnight with few showers.

𝗧𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲: 𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘴𝘪𝘶𝘴

Piarco:

Last night min. Temp: 24.1°C

Forecast max. Temp: 33°C

Crown Point:

Last night min. Temp: 26.2°C

Forecast max. Temp: 32°C

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀

Moderate

𝘞𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘴

1.5m to 2.0m , in open waters

Below 1.0m , in sheltered area

Thursday, 9 October 2025 weather is predicted to be generally fair and breezy, with a chance of becoming partly cloudy with showers during the afternoon. Furthermore Thursday has a medium, 40% chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. With the temperature ranging, Maximum (Max)at 33°C and 32°C and a Minimum (Min) of 24°C and 26°C.

Friday 10, October 2025 is expected to be cloudy and breezy with occasional showers or periods of rain. With a medium of 60% chance of isolated thunderstorm activity, settled at night despite few isolated showers. The temperatures are expected to be at a Maximum (Max) of 32°C and 31°C while the Minimum (Min) is expected to be at 23°C and 25°C