2025-10-08 17:07:19
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad and Tobago weather update for October 8, 2025: Sunny with showers and thunderstorm risk

Trinidad and Tobago will experience hot and sunny weather on October 8, 2025, with intermittent cloudy spells and a 40% chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms, specially in hilly and western areas.

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Services i𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘦𝘥 a weather report for Wednesday October 8, at 6:25 a.m.

Reportedly, in Trinidad and Tobago, today hot and sunny conditions are expected to be  interrupted by cloudy spells accompanied with a few showers at times.

The Meteorological Services further report a 40% (medium) chance of isolated afternoon heavy showers or thunderstorms favouring, but not confined to, hilly and western areas. However, tonight the weather is expected to be fair with a few showers that will develop after midnight.

The Meteorological Services note that citizens should be on alert as gusty winds and street/flash flooding may occur near heavy showers or thunderstorms in the country.

Further details and updates are to be provided through  the official meteorology sites, as citizens are encouraged to Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.tt  for the details.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗦

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected with occasional light to moderate showers and a 60% (medium) chance of a few heavy showers or thunderstorms. Some cloudiness will persist overnight with few showers.

𝗧𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲: 𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘴𝘪𝘶𝘴

Piarco:

Last night min. Temp: 24.1°C

Forecast max. Temp: 33°C

Crown Point:

Last night min. Temp: 26.2°C

Forecast max. Temp: 32°C

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀

 Moderate

𝘞𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘴

1.5m to 2.0m , in open waters

 Below 1.0m , in sheltered area

Thursday, 9 October 2025 weather is predicted to be  generally fair and breezy, with a chance of becoming partly cloudy with showers during the afternoon. Furthermore Thursday has a medium, 40%  chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. With the temperature ranging, Maximum (Max)at  33°C and 32°C and a Minimum (Min) of  24°C and 26°C.

Friday 10, October 2025 is expected to be cloudy and breezy with occasional showers or periods of rain. With a medium of 60% chance of isolated thunderstorm activity, settled at night despite few isolated showers. The temperatures are expected to be at a Maximum (Max) of 32°C and 31°C while the Minimum (Min) is expected to be at 23°C and 25°C

Author Profile

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

WIC News Weather Desk

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Martinique reinforces its commitment within the OECS

2025-10-08 16:30:15

Kenny D Anthony leader of St Lucia Labour Party
Uncategorised

Kenny D. Anthony exposes PM Chastanet's development claims

2025-10-08 16:30:15

Dominica is recording an average of 72 COVID-19 cases a day: CMO
Uncategorised

Dominica is recording an average of 72 COVID-19 cases a day: CMO

2025-10-08 16:30:15

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Another lockdown would be disastrous for Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

2025-10-08 16:30:15

Kamla Persad Bissessar Leader of Opposition UNC
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: UNC condemns use of tear gas on peaceful protestors

2025-10-08 16:30:15

Dominica: Minister of health and new health investment Dr Irvin mcintyre
Uncategorised

Medical professionals to be re-licensed every two years in Dominica: Dr M...

2025-10-08 16:30:15

Antigua: V.C Bird Intl Airport undergoes emergency repairs after plane's exhaust displaces portion
Uncategorised

V.C Bird Intl Airport undergoes emergency repairs after plane's exhaust d...

2025-10-08 16:30:15

Barbados

Barbados: Gunmen on motorcycles open fire in St Michael, killing 24-year-...

2025-10-08 16:30:15