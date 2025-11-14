Trinidad and Tobago: Officer faces charges after assaulting student at Port of Spain School

A female police officer allegedly assaulted a minor in the courtyard of a school on May 7 around 2:30 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago: A female police officer is charged after she allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old student on Wednesday, May 7, at the Nelson Street RC School located in Port of Spain. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) confirmed the charges on Wednesday, November 12th.

According to police reports, the incident took place on May 7, around 2:30 p.m., when a female officer who is also a mother of another student at the same school, physically assaulted a minor. Reportedly, the incident is said to have taken place in the school’s courtyard, following an altercation between the two children.

The reports further claimed that a teacher of the school had to intervene to stop the altercation as she forcefully separated the officer from the child and after that the victim was transported to the medical centre for medical attention by the school authorities.

Later a report about the incident was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and an investigation was launched by the authorities into the matter.

The officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations Natasha George, Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Smith, led the investigation and were supervised by Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk, Supt Jankee, ASP Bacchus, PC Mohammed and other members of the PSB.

Additionally, the matter was referred to the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal and on her advice, WPC Moseley was charged by summons for Assault by beating a minor.

Reportedly, on November 11, the female accused appeared before the 3rd magistrate's court of Magistrate Marissa Gomez in the Port of Spain, where she was granted bail. Further the case also has been adjourned to Friday, November 21.

Authorities also stated that “even though she has been granted bail, the matter is still being investigated as she is an officer who has to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability among all its members." They further stated “She is an officer which makes it even more intense and serious.”