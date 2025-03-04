Trinidad: 11-month-old infant suffocates on vomit, police launches investigation

Trinidad police report that an 11-month-old infant suffocated on vomit after being fed and put to sleep, with the mother finding him unresponsive hours later.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking incident, an 11 month old boy has died after he reportedly suffocated on vomit on Sunday morning. The incident took place at the infant’s family’s Cumoto home in Trinidad and left the family in utter shock.

According to the information by police, the baby’s mother fed him a bottle at around 3:45 am on Sunday and put him to sleep. As she woke up around 5:30 am and made checks on the child, she noticed he had vomit surrounding his month with his comforter still inside his mouth.

As the woman removed the comforter from the child’s mouth, she saw even more vomit in the 11-month-old's mouth and noticed that he was breathing irregularly, said the police. The mother immediately called an ambulance and cleaned the child following which he was rushed to the Arima Health Facility where he was pronounced dead around 7:08 am in the morning.

The police then launched an investigation into the incident and found that the baby had a history of several falls and was admitted at the Arima Health Facility in the past. The police are still continuing their investigations into the incident and are looking for details into this tragic matter.

The incident has left waves of shock across Trinidad and Tobago with locals taking to Facebook and extending their condolences to the family during this difficult time.

“This is really so sad, deepest condolences to the family,” wrote a user named Pinky while another user blamed the mother saying, “The baby had a history of several falls? How does a 11 month old have a history of falls? Someone isn't doing what they're supposed to be doing? Watching after this baby. I must be a different kinda mother, every move, every cough, everything I hear and no baby should be falling so much. Lord, I pray for the family.”