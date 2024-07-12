Regional, International Airlines to offer exclusive flights to Saint Lucia

The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia has shared the expanded flight schedule for the Caribbean region for the month of July. Such a mobility expansion would attract more and more visitors from all across the world.

Saint Lucia: The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia has shared the expanded flight schedule for the Caribbean region for the month of July. Such a mobility expansion would attract more and more visitors from all across the world.

“Whether you’re planning a quick getaway or extended stay, there are plenty of options to suit your travel needs,” mentioned Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

The Schedule to Caribcation Saint Lucia are as follows-

From Antigua, there will be 12 flights to Saint Lucia each week (Sunday to Saturday) by Sunrise Airways.

From Barbados, there will be total of 25 flights by three different airlines that are-

18 by InterCaribbean on every day of the week that is from Sunday to Saturday

4 by Caribbean Airlines that is on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays

3 by Sunrise Airways on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

From Dominica, there will be 20 flights to Saint Lucia by the following airlines-

7 by InterCaribbean on each day of the week

7 by L’Express Des Isles on each day of the week

6 by Sunrise Airways on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

From Grenada, 6 of the flights will be availed as 3 each by two of the airways; British Airways and Sunrise Airways on Sundays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays respectively.

From Guadeloupe, there will be 7 fights by L’Express Des Isles one on every day of the week.

From Guyana, only two of the flights will be there to Saint Lucia by British Airways on Mondays and Thursdays.

From Jamaica, 4 flights will be extended as 3 by InterCaribbean (BGI) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. and the rest will be by Caribbean Airlines(POS) on Saturdays.

From Martinique, 17 flights will make their way to Saint Lucia. The information to these are as follows-

3 by Air Adelphi on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

7 by Capo Rosso as 1 each on every day of the week

7 by L’Express Des Isles similar as of Capo Rosso

From St. Kitts and Nevis, there will only be 5 flights by Sunrise Airways on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

From St. Vincent & the Grenadines,the total of nine flights will take off as -

3 by Air Adelphi on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

2 by InterCaribbean on Sundays

4 by Sunrise Airways by Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

From Trinidad and Tobago, eight flights will make their way as 6 by Caribbean Airlines on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and 2 by British Airways on Tuesdays and Fridays.