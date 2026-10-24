St. Kitts and Nevis Broadcaster Saju Ng’alla dies

Saju Ng’alla, General Manager of ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation in St. Kitts and Nevis, has died after spending several days in hospital.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The General Manager of the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, Saju Ng’alla has reportedly died, the ZIZ Board of Directors has confirmed.

According to the reports, Ng’alla had been hospitalised for several days before his death. However, the cause of his death has not officially been made public.

Janelle Tracey Mason, Secretary of the Board, on behalf of the Board of Directors of ZIZ Broadcasting, extended the board’s deepest condolences to Ng’alla’s family, loved ones, and colleagues, through a social media post.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Board of Directors of ZIZ Broadcasting learns of the passing of our General Manager, Mr. Saju Ng'alla. On behalf of the entire Board, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues,” the post read.

The post further noted that Saju was part of the ZIZ family, emphasising that his presence will be deeply missed across the Corporation and throughout the wider media community. The Board said it was grateful for his dedication and his contribution to the institution.

“We are grateful for his dedication and for the contribution he made to this institution,” the statement added.

Ng’alla has dedicated many years of service to the Ministry of Tourism and recently, served as General Manager of the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation.

ZIZ is the government owned national broadcaster for St. Kitts and Nevis, which operated both radio and television.

ZIZ Radio began broadcasting on March 5, 1961 while the ZIZ Television went on air in December 1972.

The news of the passing of Ng’alla has really saddened the media community as a user commented, “Say what!!!!! ssstttuppppeesss....this is all too much now. My thoughts & prayers with his parents, daughter and siblings.”

Another user commented, “Wow, Saju oh Saju, I can't believe this. You were such a nice person with a calm spirit and always ready to help in any way possible. You surely will be missed. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

Further details will be revealed as soon as they are made public by the authorities.