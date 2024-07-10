Marine Resources Department joins hand with JICA, donates fishing pots

Such a venture undertaken by the marine resource department in partnership with JICA has come in light in an effort to reduce ghost fishing. This basically is continuous fishing from lost, abandoned or discarded fishing gear.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Department of Marine Resources St. Kitts and Nevis and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration donated the fishing pots to the fishermen of the sister island to St. Kitts, Nevis.

Such a venture undertaken by the marine resource department in partnership with JICA has come in light in an effort to reduce ghost fishing. This basically is continuous fishing from lost, abandoned or discarded fishing gear.

Such a type - ghost fishing contributes to depleting commercial fish stocks and reduction in the profits made by the fishers. A method as well has been highlighted by the ministry.

Under this, it has been outlined that by using biodegradable panels and twine on fishing pots, ghost fishing can be reduced. This is due to the fact that caught fish may be able to escape as the panels degrade.

Aligning to it, on Tuesday (July 2, 2024), a brief handover ceremony was held. While the ceremony took place, the Minister Eric Evelyn, Minister of Agriculture ET AL thanked JICA (Japanese International Cooperation Agency). And, highlighted that it has always supported the country in such initiatives that contribute towards the growth of the country.

He added that the agency have provided assistance in the past and once again with the strengthened support, the agency has proved its commitment.

“JICA has been a good friend towards Nevis and Federation for many years and we have received a lot of assistance from JICA in the past and we are delighted that JICA once again stands to be an assistance,” said the Minister Evelyn.

The administration have been greatly contributing towards the growth of an island, and specifically have been doing great for the fishermen of the country. To support and promote the fishermen of the country, such initiatives are being taken in the country.