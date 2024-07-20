Jamaican Author set to launch debut novel ‘Call Her Majesty’ to screens

It has come into light that the book at present is being adapted into a 13-episode series for a major streaming platform. Currently, its pre-production is going and soon the filming operation will commence.

Jamaica: Comala Remogene- Jamaican Born author is all set to bring her debut novel ‘Call Her Majesty’ to the screens through a multi-part series. This will be set on the Island and in the United States.

It has come into light that the book at present is being adapted into a 13-episode series for a major streaming platform. Currently, its pre-production is going and soon the filming operation will commence. For the same, the partnership with a few production companies in the United States of Jamaica.

Jhann Dawe from Hype TV is directing the film and there is a Production Hub, AC Studios New York, Chris Browne and others are joining their hands as a production team.

The Jamaican born Remogene along with being an author is a real estate agent as well. She is an owner of Comala’s Boutique located in Florida. She even has certain of the listed achievements that involve-

Big Break in television industry as an Executive Producer for Fashion Village

Fashion Frenzzie

Rip the Runway

Rip the Runway is a yearly event in Miami. After all such achievements, she added that she got encouraged by Dawes to continue with the series based on the book. The novel ‘Call Her Majesty’ was published in September 2023.

Considerably, in the series, popular faces from one of the most successful Bob Marley: One Love Biopic will be featured. She added that six chapters are already printed out which are even ready to go.

Providing the details of the operations going for the project, she outlined that there are few of the sponsors and the over US$50,000 is ready. As well, the actors are ready. She highlighted that she is working with Johann and as mentioned, the production Hub is getting the actors and actresses from the Bob Marley movie.

The novel ‘Call Her Majesty’ is a thriller that sees the protagonist, Majesty, being conflicted about avenging her parents’ death. Another character, Arthur, is a kingpin in the story.