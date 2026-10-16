Jamaica charges 19-year-old in triple murder and arson attack on Kidd Lane

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the killing of two women and a one-year-old boy in a shooting and arson attack at Kidd Lane, St Andrew, Jamaica.

Jamaica: A 19-year-old man has been arrested in relation with three counts of murder after a fatal shooting and arson attack in which two women and a one-year-old boy were killed at Kidd Lane, Kingston 13, in St Andrew, Jamaica on October 9, 2026.

Based on the local reports available, the accused has been identified as Dante Davis, he is also facing multiple further charges in relation with the incident.

Davis, who is reportedly a resident of Spanish Town Road and Kidd Lane was arrested and charged after the investigative operations conducted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Homicide Investigation Division and the St Andrew South Criminal Investigations Branch.

He was detained by the police on October 10, the next day following the incident. As of now the court has still not announced his court date. Davis has been officially charged in the killing of three individuals, arson attack, plotting to commit arson, carrying unlawful weapon, illegal possession of ammunition and utilising firearms for committing a serious criminal offence.

The victims killed in an incident have been identified as a 39-year-old Kimesha Gibson, 30-year-old Lashea Ellis and her one-year-old son named Khael Daley. All the victims were living at Kidd Lane. Police were informed after the neighbours heard the sound of an explosion just before midnight of October 9 following which the officers reached the incident site.

When the officers reached the incident site, the residence where the victims were living was consumed by flames. Gibson was discovered sustaining gunfire injuries at the back side of the residence.

The fire and rescue personnel from the Jamaica Fire Brigade responded to the site and cooled down the fire outbreak. The body remains of Ellis and her son were later recovered at the time of cooling-down operations.

After the incident and the initial police investigation, 11 persons of interest were identified by the authorities in relation with the killings and violence affecting the people of Kidd Lane and the close to the Browens Road community.

Shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had also conveyed his condolences for the three individuals who died in the attack and ordered the National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang to deal with the case with urgent attention.