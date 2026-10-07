2026-10-07 19:40:26
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Jamaica: 11-year-old Denham Town student dies in house fire before 12th birthday

Eleven-year-old Jaydon Whyte and 60-year-old Junior Barrett died in a North Street house fire in Denham Town, Kingston, with their remains found during cooling-down operations.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Eleven-year-old boy identified as Jaydon Whyte, a Grade seven student at Denham Town High School in Kingston, Jamaica, is among the two individuals who died in the early-morning fire in the house on October 6, 2026. The tragedy occurred just one day before Whyte was scheduled to celebrate his 12th birthday.

The fire erupted not long after midnight at a double-storey building in the Denham Town locality. According to the reports, the location has been identified as situated along North Street, whereas the other report indicates the location of the property to be positioned along Nelson Street.

The members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and The Jamaica Fire Brigade were contacted and informed about the blaze after which they reached the incident site.

Firefighters subsequently suppressed the fire and carried out the fire-cooling operations, after which, during the cooling-down operations, the burnt remains of Whyte and sixty-year-old Junior Barret were located inside the building premises.

Based on the information provided by Jamaica’s Fire Brigade Commissioner Stewart Beckford, the firefighters reached the incident site and located the premises affected and fully consumed in flames with dense smoke erupting from the windows.

The emergency crew had been informed that there are two more people reported to be trapped inside the premises. The victims failed to escape the affected site and perished in the fire. The body remains of the deceased were later taken to the morgue awaited for post-mortem examinations.

The first-floor of the building, consisting of four floors, was destroyed in the fire, whereas the three shops functioning on the ground floor sustained no damage. The incident resulted in leaving six adults and one child homeless, while the projected monetary loss to the properties was calculated at around J$15 million.

Denham Town High School principal Yvette Richards-Thompson stated that the death of Whyte has severely affected the school community. Thompson referred to him as loving, caring, generous and always advocated for other students.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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