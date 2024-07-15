Disc Jockey ‘Rico’ charged with murder in Jamaica

The charges have been laid for the murder of Rohan Seymour, also known as ‘Boss’ in Greenwich Town. The reports have stated that such an offense was committed on July 4, 2024.

Jamaica: The Disc Jockey ‘Rico’ of Fifth Street of Greenwich Town of Kingston has been charged with the murder and several other offenses. These offenses also include murder.

As per the reports, it has come into light that Henry is charged with murder, possession of prohibited weapon, using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

Considerably, the police officials have stated that on July 4, it was morning at around 10:35 am where the residents of the area heard explosions and alerted them. On arrival, the police saw the victim with the gunshot wounds.

He was further assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. After, the investigation was launched where Henry was arrested and subsequently was charged on Saturday. The case has not yet been finalised as the court date has not been yet finalized.

Casting light on the numbers of murders in Jamaica in the past 10 years, it is one of the countries with highest homicide rates in Latin America and the Caribbean. And, the number of people murdered in the country amounted to 1393 in 2023.

Such a stats is slightly down from the 1498 victims that were a year earlier that is 2022. The statistics to the Homicide rates relatively followed and upward trend from 2014 to 2017 as it was 36.4 in 2014, 45 in 2015, 50 in 2016, 55.7 in 2017.

However, it declined in 2018 as records stated the figure as 47, which further followed an escalation with 0.4 as it turned to 47.4.

Further, the fluctuations were observed as in 2020, it is recorded as 46.5, in 2021- 49.4, in 2022- 52.9, in 2023- 60.9.