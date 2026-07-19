Guyana reduces vegetable imports as youth farmers expand local production

More than 300 young farmers are participating in Guyana's Agricultural and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme, helping to increase local vegetable production, reduce imports and strengthen the country's food security.

Guyana: Guyana is steadily reducing its dependence on imported high-value vegetables as local farmers, particularly young entrepreneurs, increase production through technology-driven agriculture, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha noted in an announcement during a recent commissioning ceremony.

He stated that the government's Agricultural and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP), which was launched in 2021, has already begun transforming the country's agricultural landscape by replacing imports with locally grown produce.

Mustapha further noted that when the initiative was introduced, Guyana imported approximately $600 million worth of high-value vegetables annually. These included broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, lettuce and bell peppers, sourced primarily to meet the needs of the country's growing hospitality industry.

Mustapha said, Today, we are producing, and the young people in our country are producing more of those products.

He mentioned that the programme initially focused on hydroponics and shade-house farming before expanding into poultry production. It has enabled young farmers to cultivate crops traditionally sourced from overseas, while creating new income-generating opportunities as well.

The Agriculture Ministry plans to conduct a meeting with hotel owners and other hospitality industry stakeholders to establish direct supply arrangements between farmers and businesses in the hospitality industry, Mustapha said.

We will be inviting all the owners of hotels to come into our ministry to talk to them and link them to farmers, link them to groups where they can have their produce directly from the farmers supplied to the hotels, he said.

Mustapha said stronger connections between producers and buyers would give farmers reliable markets, while reducing the hospitality sector's reliance on imported vegetables.

The minister highlighted that the progress achieved under the AIEP reflects the government's efforts to modernise agriculture by encouraging greater youth participation and introducing climate-smart technologies.

More than 300 young people are currently involved in the programme's shade-house and hydroponics projects, Mustapha disclosed. Many entered agriculture despite having no previous experience in the sector.

Women are also playing an increasingly important role in agriculture, he added, with growing participation in sheep rearing, cattle production and other livestock ventures.

Mustapha said the government remains committed to expanding technology-driven farming initiatives across the country. He described the programme as part of a broader shift away from subsistence farming towards modern, enterprise-based agriculture capable of meeting domestic demand while creating employment for young Guyanese.

He lastly linked the expansion of local crop production to Guyana's wider food security agenda and its role in advancing agricultural development across the Caribbean. Increasing domestic production of vegetables and other agricultural commodities strengthens Guyana's food security, Mustapha said, and positions the country to supply regional markets as demand grows.