Guyana: King Charles visits to mark 60 years of UK ties ahead of CHOGM 2026

The two-day visit includes meetings with President Irfaan Ali, Indigenous leaders and environmental groups, with biodiversity and sustainable development among the key themes ahead of CHOGM 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.

Guyana: King Charles III is on his way to Guyana for a two-day state visit to mark the 60 years of diplomatic ties between the United Kingdom and Guyana. The visit will be focusing on partnership, sustainability, and the communities.

It will be the first time the King will be visiting Guyana as monarch and it will also be his first visit since February 2000, when he visited as Prince of Wales.

The King is expected to land at Cheddi Jagan International Airport after travelling from the Bahamas where his tour began on October 27, 2026.

This will be the second stop on the King’s Autumn Tour, running from October 27 to November 4, 2026. The tour ends at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

Queen Camilla is expected to join King Charles in Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM.

The King will be welcomed by President Irfaan Ali, British High Commissioner Joseph Fisher and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, who will be joining the visit.

Both the leaders will have discussions at the State House in Georgetown, followed by a state reception in its garden.

The Royal Family shared the update through a facebook post noting, “The King is now on his way to Guyana, where he will undertake a two-day visit.”

The post also highlighted the King’s relationship with Guyana noting that it spans more than a quarter of a century, reflecting a longstanding commitment to the country and the people.

“This visit provides an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship and partnership between Guyana and the United Kingdom, as well as the shared ties that unite Commonwealth nations,” it added.

Key highlights of the visit include:

Meeting President Ali at State House, Georgetown to celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations.

Commonwealth War Graves: Joining veterans to pay respects to those who have served in the Commonwealth.

Umana Yana: Meeting elected Indigenous leaders.

Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference: Hearing from Scientists, Indigenous Communities and Innovators working to protect Rainforest Eco-systems.

Georgetown Seawall: Discovering more about sustainable cities and mangrove restoration.

The visit coincides with the second Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference being held on October 30 and 31. This is an initiative led by President Ali.

The King has supported Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy since it was launched in 2009.

As part of the tour, there have been several renewed calls from Caribbean nations for an apology from Britain for its role in slavery and to pay reparations.

After arriving in The Bahamas on October 27, the King recognised the huge sufferings of the past and