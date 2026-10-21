Guyana: Father admits throwing 6-year-old into canal after Pujari claims child was not his

The father of six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran reportedly told investigators he threw the child into a canal after a pujari questioned the boy’s biological paternity.

Guyana: In an update of six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran, whose decomposed body was discovered in a canal at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, his father has admitted that he threw his child into the water following a pujari reportedly informed him that the boy was not his biological son.

Bharrat Jaikarran aged, 45, father of Orlando admitted the crime after the recovery of Orlando’s body just before 2:00 am on Tuesday, October 20 from a canal in the vicinity of the sea dam.

According to the police reports, Jaikarran informed the investigators that he met Pujari on the previous Sunday in the region, where the pujari reportedly told him that Orlando was not related to him biologically.

He told the investigators that he reached the backlands near the sea dam by riding on his motorcycle and left the vehicle at that particular location for heading back home and to bring the child along with him.

After returning with him, he subsequently brought him to the location and threw him into the water, despite having known that the six-year-old Orlando didn’t know how to swim.

The father also informed the investigators that he knew that his neighbors' CCTV camera were installed in the region. He described to the officials that Orlando and he used to go for fishing trips early in the morning as a daily routine and he presumed that bringing the child out during that time would not create any suspicion.

According to the statements given to the investigators by Jaikarran, he was disappointed and frustrated because of his children’s living circumstances. As one of his four children was living with the mother, the rest of the three were staying with him.

He also informed that he talked to his ex-wife once about rearranging the settlement of their children, he suggested that she can take two children with her and the other two will live with him after which she denied the suggestion.

The case is still undergoing a police investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Orlando’s death.