Guyana aims to boost Coconut Industry with 50,000 imports from Costa Rica

Guyana: The Agriculture Ministry of Guyana has announced to import a significant count 50,000 high yielding coconuts from Costa Rica. Such an initiative is being taken in the country with the aim to advance the coconut industry.

The revival of the coconut industry is in the eyes of authorities. And, the government, having aimed at it, has already introduced around 60,000 Brazilian Green Dwarf Coconuts into Guyana. These coconuts are known to yield 500 to 700 milliliters of water, which is twice the amount of water in the coconuts of Guyana.

Zulfikar Mustapha- Agriculture Minister of Guyana during the outreach to residents of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, and Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, the Agriculture Minister added that the government would make all his efforts in order to help farmers get various variants of the coconut so the industry can be improved and increased.

He also expressed his desire to introduce new types of coconut into the country. He added that it is a very lucrative crop and the ministry wants the country to be the main producer of the coconut. Such will not only lead the industry to revival but also would contribute greatly towards the progress of the nation.

Further, he encouraged the farmers to grab the opportunities that the agriculture ministry avails. He extended an urge to the farmers of the country to establish the groups within different villages so the resources when distributed could meet more people.

The Minister significantly outlined that when it is about agriculture, it states that every citizen must have equal access to the options that the authorities are making available to the farmers. And, the government’s objective is to reduce the food imports and develop the agriculture sector so each and every person could have access.

This would provide great support in promoting sustainability and boosting the local economy.