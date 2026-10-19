Guyana: 28-year-old dies after cutlass attack at Eyelash Landing, suspect held

Trevlon Marcieo Henry, known as “Mario,” was fatally wounded in an alleged cutlass attack at Eyelash Landing on October 17.

Guyana: The police of the Regional Division #1 are investigating the alleged murder of a 28 year old pork knocker in Eyelash Landing, in the North West District.

The victim was identified as Trevlon Marcieo Henry, also known as "Mario", resident of Port Kaituma. It is alleged that the incident happened at about 10:50 a.m on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

According to the reports, the investigations revealed that Henry and a 33-year-old man who knew each other were drinking together when an argument arose between them.

During the scuffle the suspect allegedly pulled out a cutlass and dealt Henry two blows one across his neck and one on his right arm and then left him motionless on the ground.

Police ranks with the help of a Medex eventually arrived at the scene where Henry was pronounced dead and his body was taken to the Matthews Ridge Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Heartbreaking news for family and friends of Mr. Henry in Port Kaituma. A simple argument over drinks should never end in a life lost. I hope the police complete a thorough investigation so the family gets answers and justice. Guyana is deeply hurting, and my heartfelt thoughts are with everyone who knew him during this very difficult time.”

Another user commented, “Another young life cut short in the North West. At only 28, Mario had so much ahead of him. Alcohol and anger are a dangerous mix and this is a painful reminder to walk away from conflict. Condolences to his family and loved ones. May the investigation move swiftly, may justice be served, and may he rest in peace.”

Following the incident, police with the assistance of public-spirited persons searched the area and arrested the suspect, also a pork knocker of Port Kaituma who is in police custody as the investigations into the alleged murder are continuing.