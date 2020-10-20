St Vincent and the Grenadines goes into polls on November 5: All you need to know

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines goes into general elections on November 05, 2020, as October 20 is the last day to file nominations. The race is going to be between three major political parties, the ruling party - Unity Labour Party (UNP), New Democratic Party (NDP) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Green Party.

The nation prepares to get into elections on fifteen parliamentary constituencies across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic handling and other issues such as housing, tourism are among the major concerns on which people of Saint Vicent and the Grenadines are likely to make their decision.

The government, however, has been unable to facilitate the citizens with affordable housing and medical facilities.

Unlike neighbouring countries, Saint Vicent and the Grenadines does not have any housing initiative to support the victims of several hurricanes that shook the Caribbean region many times.

For instance, in Dominica, the government is distributing over five thousand climate-resilient homes without taking a penny from the people, as the initiative is entirely supported by its Citizenship by Investment Programme.

Similarly, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, St Kitts and Nevis announced one of the most extensive stimulus packages to assist the people in the closed down of tourism and other significant sectors.

Surprisingly, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have not been following the path of its sister nations. Unity Labour Party under the leadership of Ralph Gonsalves have been in power for over two decades now, people have most likely lost their taste and are currently looking for newer options.

As the country goes into elections, the chances of the New Democratic Party increases because they tend to bring a newer aspect to the country with exclusive ideas.

The lack of assistance to the people during lockdowns and even today is writing the change of fate for the Unity Labour Party. People seem to be exhausted by their age-old leadership and absence of newer approaches as well as opportunities.

WIC NEWS reached out to its representative in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to get a clearer image on the general elections. Our representative stated that the youth is looking for a newer face for the country as they are exasperated by seeing Unity Labour Party for two decades now.

The general elections are constitutionally due in March 2021; however, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced November 5, 2020, as the decision day.

Current Prime Minister and Unity Labour Party (UNP) is seeking the fifth term in office since he gained power in 2001, its rival New Democratic Party is all set with their prime ministerial candidate Godwin Friday.

61-year-old Godwin Friday is representing NDP from Northern Grenadines constituency and UNP's Ralph Gonsalves from North Central Windward.