PM Skerrit shared the highlights of International Airport project in new Anou Palay episode

150 acres of land in the west area would be swapped in exchange for the land acquired for the international airport.

In the recent episode of Anou Palay, the Prime Minister shed light on the most talked-about international airport project and stated that he met farmers and property owners in Wesley whose properties are to be acquired by the government.

The Prime Minister stated some people want their homes replaced and some want farmlands in exchange of farmlands as the government moves ahead with acquiring area for the international airport. He added that it clearly depends on the requirement of the property owner and people demanding cash would be facilitated with it.

He added that over 150 acres of land in the west area would be swapped with the farmers giving their lands for the international airport.

He added that a ministerial and technical committee has been set up for the airport project, which is mandated to meet every week to follow up on any issues related to the construction of the international airport.

Besides this, the leader stated that now total active coronavirus cases are three in the country after a person who arrived on 26 August at Douglas Charles airport tested positive at Portsmouth quarantine facility.

Prime Minister Dr Roosvelt Skerrit added that it has been evident from the experiences of other countries that once you reopen your borders, new coronavirus cases are highly expected. He advised people not to get anxious and play their part in controlling the spread of the virus in Dominica.

He added that everyone should follow respiratory hygiene in order to protect themselves and those around them. Prime Minister also advised people to always wear face masks in public places and sanitize hands more often.

"The more we do all this, the more risk we reduce of getting in contact with COVID-19." added the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Dr Skerrit stated that all workplaces and restaurants must check the temperature of all visitors or staff members because of this help in the fight against COVID-19.

"Several hundred thousand people have died, and we empathise with the countries and the family's of the deceased," added Dr Skerrit.

As the hurricane season has arrived, Prime Minister stated " I understand the anxiety and fears that you all have concerning this hurricane season. We continue to pray to the lord that we are spared this season."

He advised people to prepare themselves and make efforts around them like unblocking blockage drainage, assisting senior citizens by ensuring if they are safe.

"We need to be aware of the impacts of these natural disasters in our country, no country can afford a natural disaster at this time where COVID-19 is affecting everything." added the Prime Minister.