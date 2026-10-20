PM Drew set to return home October 24, announces PM Hanley

Prime Minister Terrance Drew will return to St. Kitts and Nevis on October 24 after completing overseas treatment and rehabilitation, Acting Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley has announced.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew will be returning to St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, October 24, after completing his treatment and rehabilitation overseas.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley announced on October 19, 2026, through a national address, noting that PM Drew has received an excellent medical assessment and has been cleared by his doctors to resume his full official duties.

He mentioned that Dr. Drew was admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital on August 30, noting that it was a period of ‘considerable concerns,’ which included overseas medical treatment and rehabilitation.

“The Prime Minister has since spoken openly about that experience and has recently shared with the nation that he has successfully completed rehabilitation,” Hanley said.

“Received an excellent medical assessment and has been cleared by his doctors to resume his full official duties,” he added.

He further noted that, over the past weeks, as the Prime Minister was focusing on his recovery, the work of the government still continued as the cabinet remained fully engaged.

He added that the nation marked its 43rd anniversary of independence with ‘dignity and pride’.

Nineteen families received keys to their new homes in Sabaton Village, and another ten in Harry Phipps and St. Kitts and Nevis were represented at the United Nations General Assembly.

Furthermore, Hanley noted that the work continued on water security, housing, energy, health care and other national priorities.

He noted that these achievements reflect the strength of the Cabinet, along with the commitment of public servants and the stability of national institutions.

“I wish to thank my cabinet colleagues, particularly those who assume additional responsibilities,and to the many hard-working men and women across government who ensured that our country continued moving forward,” he added.

Dr. Hanley further noted that illness does not recognise titles, age, profession or financial circumstances, and also urged the citizens to look after their health.

“Pay attention to changes in your body.Make time to rest, exercise and proper nutrition,” he said.

Dr. Hanley further said the government will host a national Thanksgiving service at the National Heroes Park following the Prime Minister’s return. He invited citizens and residents to welcome Dr. Drew home and join in to give their thanks.

“This moment is about more than the return of our Prime Minister,” he said, calling it a celebration of faith, hope and the strength of the country’s institutions.

Lastly, while closing his address, Dr. Hanley appealed for unity, noting, “we must never become so divided by our differences that we forget our shared humanity.”

He then thanked everyone who offered their prayers or messages of support for the Prime Minister, and asked the nation to continue praying for PM Drew’s lasting health, for families facing illness, for healthcare workers and for the peace and prosperity of the Federation.