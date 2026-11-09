2026-11-09 16:45:33
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Four people missing after two boats collide near Coast Guard Base in Trinidad

Several people were reportedly injured and taken to hospital after a speedboat collided with another vessel.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Four people have been reported missing after two boats collided in waters near a Coast Guard base in Trinidad on Sunday, November 8, 2026, leaving several others injured.

According to the reports, the collision occurred around 6:00 p.m. when a speedboat struck another vessel.

The injured persons were immediately taken to the St. James Medical Complex. However, no official statement has yet been released as it is still unclear how many people have been injured and the severity of their injuries.

Preliminary reports noted that the missing persons involved three males and one female. Their identities and ages have not been disclosed yet.

Furthermore, the authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people aboard either vessel, how the collision happened, or the status of any search operation.

However, some reports have noted that a child who is believed to be between the age of 10 and 12 years old, was operating the speedboat under adult supervision when the collision occurred.

However, this allegation remains unverified as there has been no official confirmation concerning who was operating either vessel at the time of the accident and further details surrounding the child's physical condition have not been confirmed.

The incident has raised serious concerns as a user commented, “Father God. We need you we need you to give us strength at this time. My family is in the missing four. one is unconscious in the hospital.”

Another user commented, “Praying for everyone involved. Does anyone know if the four missing people have been found yet? If you were nearby or have any information on what happened, please share. Any update from the Coast Guard or family members would help others following this story. Hoping for good news soon, everyone.”

Further updates will be shared as soon as the official information becomes available.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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