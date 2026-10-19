Belize: Highway crash kills woman and four-year-old child

Belize: Two people have reportedly died in a traffic accident, which involved a bus from the National Bus Company and a blue car on the TV Ramos Highway near San Juan Village, Stann Creek District on the night of Saturday, October 17, 2026.

According to the reports, the deceased included a four-year-old child along with a 34-year-old woman.

Investigations noted that the bus was being driven by Victor Ical, 53-year-old, resident of Medina Bank. Preliminary reports stated that the bus was travelling from San Juan Village toward the Bella Vista Junction when it collided with a blue car that had no license plates.

As per the reports, six people were travelling in the car, identified as 34-year-old Elaine Sherri Mejia, 32-year-old Walton Garbutt, four-year-old Taleeni Garbutt, Aveon Choc, 53-year-old Alston Hopp, and 30-year-old Risa Renee Bol.

Four-year-old Garbutt and Mejia suffered severe injuries and were taken to the Southern Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Walton sustained injuries to his body and a fracture to his left foot.

Meanwhile, the other occupants were also taken for medical attention.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “When James Busline was running these buses before we heard of no accident at all...mein so sad...but when Government takes over..huh..you hear accidents all about...here ...there...and almost everywhere...I'm afraid to travel on the highway now...look like no more safety at all..even in my own pickup I'm afraid to go...worse on my motorcycle so sad...my condolences to the family.”

Another user commented, “Government will blame drivers right but if u look at they condition of the main high way no reflectors no paint especially at night it hard to see on that road this Government is not maintaining this high way plz get it right.”

Further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing.