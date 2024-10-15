Barbados: Teen football sensation Tye Wayterman kicks his way to success

Barbados: A young football player in Barbados Tye Waterman is kicking his way to success both in sports and academics. He always took pride in his school work and completed primary school at West Terrace Primary School, graduating as the ‘Most Outstanding Student’ and “Most Outstanding Male”.



From the time Tye entered the Lodge School where he is now a third form student, he showed interest in football and played in his first tournament on the school’s under-14 team and assisted the team to reach the finals.



He recalled playing against Deighton Griffith Secondary School in that final as he scored the only goal for his team when they went down 1-4 to Deighton Griffith.



He also played on the school’s under-16 team and again he assisted them to the finals but on this occasion, the end results were in his team’s favour as they emerged champions. He is also playing in the under-19 division for Lodge.



The footballers started to play at the age of four when he attended Kickstart Summer Camp and he returned to the camp every summer until last year.



He eventually joined Kickstart Football club at the age of 12 and he represented the Club on their under-13 football team where he was a valuable member of the team and last year, he finished the season with the ‘2023 Sharp Shooter Award’.



In February, Tye was called to the Barbados National under-14 Boys’ Development Training program.



Months later, after putting in what Tey refers to as, ‘some hard work’ at training, he was one of the boys chosen to represent Barbados on the national under-14 squad at the 2024 CFU Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series (Tier 11) when the matches were played in Trinidad & Tobago last month.





He outlined, “I performed to the best of my ability and the months of hard work paid off”.

The teenager has his eyes set on becoming a professional football and he trains he will gain more experience when he travels next month as a member of Kickstart Rush Football team to participate in the Rush Football Tournament in Miami.