Who is Jimmy Carter, Former US President who died at the age of 100

Carter who served as the 39th President of the United States is known for having a modest net worth as compared to other former US Presidents because of his down to earth nature

Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 has died at the age of 100 at his residence in Georgia on Sunday. Carter, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work globally, is credited with brokering peace between Israel and Egypt.

According to reliable sources, Carter who was in hospice care since early 2023 was surrounded by his family during his last moments.

Over six decades, Jill and I had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend.



But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well. pic.twitter.com/irknhZ6CJY — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2024

It is being said that his passing marks the end of an era but his positive impact will be felt across the world for generations to come. As the longest-lived President, he had lived most of his life alongside his wife, Rosalynn, who passed away last year in November.

Why was Jimmy Carter known for his kindness?

The President was widely recognised for his humanitarian efforts and his dedication towards human rights. After his presidency, he continued to make significant contributions through organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center, earning him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Reportedly, Carter's relationship with Israel and its leadership was, at times, strained. He pressured Israel for territorial concessions in the West Bank and Gaza and emphasized the rights of Palestinians, a stance that sometimes put him at odds with Israeli leaders and some segments of the American Jewish community.

He was also known for living a modest life and utilising his personal diplomacy to address issues such as Israeli Palestinian conflict and disease eradication.

Also, in order to increase human and social services, he established the Department of Education while boosting the Social Security system and also appointed numbers of women, Hispanics and Blacks to government jobs.

Jimmy Carter’s achievements as US President

His overall presidency journey saw historic achievements which included the Camp David Accords that brokered peace between Isreal and Egypt. He also focused on environmental conservation and energy independence.

Despite facing several economic challenges during his term, he remained committed to his principles which earned him widespread respect over the decades.

After leaving office, he dedicated his life to serve the people through The Carter Center, which he is founding along with his wife. The center became a worldwide symbol of advocacy for public health, democracy and human rights. His efforts in eradicating major diseases such as Guinea worm and advocating for free elections in emerging democracies won him the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.

He was also known for his deep humility and faith who often worked on Habitat for Humanity projects well into his later years.

Jimmy Carter Net Worth

Notably, despite holding one of the most powerful positions in the world, he maintained a simple lifestyle.

After leaving the white house in 1981, Carter went back to his home in Plains, Georgia where he lived in a simple residence which contrasts with the luxurious residences of other former presidents.

According to the sources, Carter’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million which he earned from his personal investments as well as through his presidency.

It is being said that his net worth is modest as compared to other former presidents with Bill Clinton’s net worth being $120 million, showcasing Carter’s dedication towards maintaining a simple life.