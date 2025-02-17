Stranded in Space: NASA’s Sunita Williams finally set to return next month after 252 days

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is preparing for a major challenge upon her return to Earth—readjusting to gravity. After months aboard ISS, even simple movements like lifting a pencil will feel strenuous.

After being stranded in space for eight long months, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore are finally set to return to Earth in March. The duo has spent 252 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), far exceeding their initial 8-day mission.

According to Williams' fellow astronaut, the Crew-10 mission will launch from Earth on March 12 and dock at the ISS for a six-month mission, enabling their return. Williams, who currently serves as commander of the space laboratory will be transferring her responsibilities to a new space station commander within a week. Following the transfer, both astronauts will board the Dragon spacecraft, which will bring them back to Earth on March 19.

Why is Sunita Williams still in Space?

According to the information, the prolonged mission was caused by technical failures in the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which was initially scheduled to return the astronauts after a short mission.

Reportedly, the complications escalated when the SpaceX Crew-10 C213 Dragon capsule which was intended for the duo’s return also encountered delays in the mandated changeover protocol. Presently, NASA requires astronauts to switch places with an incoming crew before coming back to Earth.

When Will They Return?

Their planned return flight is scheduled for mid-March 2025, meaning they may still have weeks left in orbit before finally touching down on Earth.

While they may love space, many argue that their compensation for enduring eight months of uncertainty, health risks, and even drinking recycled urine should be far greater.

The astronauts are now set to return on March 19 and will be beginning their rehabilitation to regain strength.

Are They Really Stranded?

As their return has been met with speculation, with claims suggesting they were “stranded” due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, the astronauts are maintaining that they are not stranded in low-Earth orbit abord the ISS, nor do they feel abandoned or stuck.

Wilmore dismissed the statements saying that “That’s been the rhetoric… but that is not what our human spaceflight program is about.” Williams also reaffirmed their preparedness, saying, “We knew this was a test flight.”

On the other hand, critics have called this a massive failure, questioning how two of NASA’s most experienced astronauts ended up trapped in space for months longer than planned.

How Much Are They Getting Paid?

Despite their unexpected eight-month stay in space, retired NASA astronaut Cady Coleman has revealed they will not receive overtime pay. He said that as federal employees, their trip to space will be treated just like any other business trip on Earth with just a small daily stipend for incidents.

This stipend amounts to around $4 per day, meaning Wilmore and Williams have earned just $1,004 each for their extra time in space, claimed reports.

This has further led several across the globe expressing their anger and frustration as they feel that the astronauts should be provided with much more than just stipend. “DOGE needs to investigate all of NASA's Fraud,” said Lee John through Facebook while another user called upon the company to reveal their true salaries.

Impacts on Physical Health of Williams and Wilmore

The prolonged mission has raised concerns about their health. Images show noticeable physical changes, and NASA has confirmed that astronauts must perform hours of daily exercise to counteract the effects of prolonged weightlessness, including muscle loss and bone density reduction.

The several pictures being shared by them from space clearly shows they have lost a lot of weight, and their skin has also loosened, making them look old than their actual age.

Sunita Williams’ recent picture from space shows her hair flying in air while she herself looked very pale because of being on an unusual diet for more than eight months now.