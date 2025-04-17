Life Beyond Earth? Scientists find strongest signs of life on alien planet K2-18b

This new study in the Astrophysical Journal has shocked the world with researchers saying that while they are unsure but they hope to find more to this discovery on K2-18b

In a shocking discovery, scientists are claiming that there are potential signs that life may exist on a distant giant planet ‘K2-18 b’ which is located 124 light years away from Earth. The potential discovery of this alien planet has left netizens across the world in awe as scientists say this is the strongest evidence yet of life on an alien planet.

While researchers urge caution, they say the best explanation is a warm, life-filled ocean on the planet. They are also describing the findings of this study as a ‘huge, transformational moment’.

What is K2-18b?

The scientists believe the exoplanet, K2-18b, is a ‘Hycean Planet,’ meaning it is home to an abundance of a particular molecule which is only produced on Earth by living organisms like marine algae and it comprises of hydrogen-rich atmosphere and possible oceans.

The new study published in the Astrophysical Journal on Wednesday claims that K2-18n is eight times the size of Earth and 124 light years away.

Researchers said that K2-18b has long been considered the premier candidate for a "hycean planet", an ocean world bigger than Earth featuring a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. The planet would not be expected to be home to intelligent alien life; however, it could have tiny microbes like those in Earth's oceans billions of years ago. Even beyond K2-18b, scientists are now claiming that Webb and future telescopes could allow humanity to discover life outside Earth sooner than one might think

What evidence have scientists found to confirm presence of an alien planet?

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has detected the presence of two rare chemicals which are usually produced by living organisms on Earth and this raised hopes that life could exist beyond the solar system.

Scientists reported that these chemicals, dimethyl disulphide (DMDS) and dimethyl sulphide (DMS), do not directly prove the existence of alien life however their presence could be a significant step towards answering the age-old question “Are we alone in this entire universe, or is there evidence of life elsewhere in the universe.”

The Webb telescope detected methane as well as carbon dioxide in K2-18b's atmosphere, the first time such carbon-based molecules were found on an exoplanet in a habitable zone.

Netizens are in awe over the new discovery

As the new research made rounds across social media, the netizens are expressing their amazement with some even calling the findings very ‘interesting’.

“Very interesting there could be intelligence on other planets,” wrote a user named Tink Clearly while another user said, “A planet 124 light years away, who will ever reach there?. Voyager 1 that is 1 light day away and was launched in 1977 travelling at a speed of 61,500km/h. Really worrying.”