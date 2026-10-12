2026-10-12 19:59:24
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Trinidad: Valencia man Anthony Baptiste dies after car crashes into two walls

Anthony Daryl Baptiste of Don Avenue, Valencia, died after his Mitsubishi Galant reportedly struck a kerb wall and a church perimeter wall on Old Valencia Road on Saturday evening.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A 59-year-old man from Valencia allegedly died at the scene of an accident on Old Valencia Road on Saturday evening after colliding with two walls.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Daryl Baptiste, resident of Don Avenue, Valencia. He was driving a black Mitsubishi Galant eastbound when he supposedly lost control of the vehicle at the location of the Oropouche Road.

The car initially collided with a kerb wall before allegedly coming into the perimeter wall of an evangelical church on the south side of the road.

According to sources, Baptiste was the sole occupant in the vehicle that went out of control before hitting him, causing fatal injuries. His body was later discovered by a neighbour who identified him. The initial reports made did not state the cause of him losing control of his automobile.

His death adds to the number of fatalities recorded in the nation this year, which police are working to reduce.

According to police statistics, there were 109 road deaths in Trinidad and Tobago in the first 12 months of 2025, compared to 124 in the same period of 2024, which represents a 12 percent decrease. The number of fatalities recorded so far this year is said to be rising.

Authorities are reminding motorists to slow down, particularly when driving on wet roads, and to avoid dangerous activities such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or when fatigued.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “That man helped and preached the gospel of salvation to many. Beyond any shadow of a doubt he held the kingdom of God in high esteem, he was not perfect, but oh, he loved God. Rest easy preacher, the resurrection of the righteous is at hand and I know you have treasure laid up in Heaven Condolences to Tonio and Gemin.May God comfort your souls."

Another user commented, “Rip tall man so sorry to hear about your passing you were a good soul l have know you for so many years always know you to be a true man of God The father knows best.”

Baptiste’s death comes as many families across the country continue to mourn loved ones lost in road crashes.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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