SVG Health Ministry warns of rising HIV infections ahead of carnival season

Health officials say new HIV infections are increasing, particularly among adults aged 25 to 29 and men over 60, and are urging residents and visitors to get tested and practise safe sex ahead of Vincy Mas.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Health officials are asking locals and visitors in St Vincent and the Grenadines to stay alert and protect themselves as HIV cases continue to rise across the country.

During a recent health update, Chief Health Promotion Officer Shanika John said that there has been an increase in new HIV cases. The highest number of cases are reported among the 25 to 29 age group and also in men over 60.

She also noted that more females are coming forward for the test than men. “Females are the ones who are still coming forward for testing as they rank higher, but we’re still seeing a lot of the males who are showing up positive within that age group,” she added.

Health authorities told the public that one cannot tell if a person has HIV by only looking at them. The only way to tell is through testing. “But we’re asking you to remember that HIV and AIDS are still possible, and you cannot tell by looking if somebody is HIV positive, and the only way that you can do that is by protecting yourself,” explained John.

People are being asked to use condoms during sexual activities, especially with new or casual partners. “For those younger persons, we do understand that you get creative and that you get innovative with your sex practices,” further stated the Chief Health Promotion Officer.

The country is also getting ready for its annual carnival - Vincymas. Officials said that this time period usually brings more travel, higher alcohol use, and an increase in casual sex. This all leads to a rise in the risk of HIV transmission.

The Ministry of Health also advised the public to drink responsibly and to take their medication regularly for any pre-existing health issues during the festival season. They are encouraging all individuals, especially men, to get tested and practice safe sex.

Early testing and treatment are important in the fight against HIV and in improving health results. “We ask persons to have a safe and festive season. Your health and energy is a shared responsibility,” said John.