Saint Lucia keeps fuel prices unchanged through 15 November with higher subsidies

Cooking gas subsidies cover more than half the retail cost of the 20-pound and 22-pound cylinders, while support also extends to 100-pound cylinders and bulk LPG.

Saint Lucia: The Government of Saint Lucia has officially announced that it is keeping the retail prices for gasoline, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas unchanged from October 26 to November 15, 2026, with higher subsidies on gasoline, diesel and kerosene for this pricing period.

The Office of the Prime Minister released the statement noting that the prices were set according to the government’s revised petroleum pricing formula and will come into effect on October 26.

“The Government of Saint Lucia is maintaining retail prices for gasoline, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas from October 26 to November 15, 2026, through continued subsidy support to cushion costs for consumers,” the statement read.

Prices for gasoline and diesel have both stayed the same at $17.25 per imperial gallon, or $3.79 per litre. Kerosene has also remained unchanged at $10.41 per imperial gallon, or $2.29.

Cooking gas has also stayed steady at $36.00 for 20-lb and the 22-lb cylinder at $40. The 100-lb cylinder remains at $324.88, while the bulk LPG remains at $3.12 per pound.

The statement noted,

Gasoline remains unchanged at $17.25 per imperial gallon or $3.79 per litre.

Diesel remains unchanged at $17.25 per imperial gallon or $3.79 per litre.

Kerosene remains unchanged at $10.41 per imperial gallon or $2.29 per litre.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) 20-lb cylinder remains unchanged at $36.00 per cylinder.

LPG 22-lb cylinder remains unchanged at $40.00 per cylinder.

LPG 100-lb cylinder remains unchanged at $324.88 per cylinder.

Bulk LPG remains unchanged at $3.12 per pound.

The government has increased subsidies on diesel by $1.15 per imperial gallon on gasoline, $2.50 and kerosene by $7.68 on kerosene. Without those subsidies, prices would be $18.40, $19.75 and $18.09 per imperial gallon.

Cooking gas continues to receive large subsidies from the government. Over 50% of the price of the 20-lb and 22-lb cylinders have been subsidised. The 22-lb cylinder has a subsidy of $40.25 on the 20-lb cylinder and $43.87. If there was no subsidy the price of the cylinders would be $76.25 and $83.87.

The 100-lb cylinder carries a subsidy of $56.35 and bulk LPG a subsidy of $0.56 per pound. Unsubsidised prices would be $381.23 per cylinder and $3.68 per pound.

The government has stated that due to the conflict with Iran and disruptions to oil supplies around the world the fuel markets have continued to be impacted. This has increased the cost of importing gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

It noted that it does not control the price of oil overseas, so they have increased subsidies on these items to keep retail prices steady. Continued support for cooking gas also limits costs for households and businesses.

“The government does not control the price of oil overseas, but it has increased subsidies on these products to keep retail prices unchanged. Continued support for cooking gas also limits the costs households and businesses would otherwise have to bear,” the statement noted.

Prices will stay the same until 15 November 2026. Fuel prices are expected to rise again on 16 November 2026 after the three week period.