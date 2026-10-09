St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew continues Cabinet meetings during stroke recovery

Prime Minister Terrance Drew has continued meeting Cabinet ministers while recovering from a stroke in Florida, as Acting Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley oversees government business and provides updates on national priorities.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has maintained meetings with members of the Federal Cabinet in recent days in order to receive progress reports on government business as he recovers from a stroke in Florida.

Drew met with Attorney General Garth Wilkin, who has taken up the mandate for National Security, Citizenship and Immigration in the Prime Minister’s absence, and Minister Marsha Henderson.

He also thanked Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and his Cabinet colleagues for their continued leadership and work.

On Monday, September 28, 2026 Drew met Deputy Prime Minister Hanley in Miami for an update on national matters.

In his capacity as the Acting Prime Minister, Hanley arrived in Florida after wrapping up the Federation's participation at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. There, he provided an update to Drew regarding the work of the delegation.

They also went over current government priorities. PM Drew recognized Minister Konris Maynard who played the Acting Prime Minister role while Hanley was at the UN.

Drew thanked his family and the public for their prayers and support, and said he expects to be back on full-time again in due course. He has not yet announced a return date.

The Prime Minister's health issues began on the evening of August 30, when he felt unwell with mild discomfort, nausea and a headache and was admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital. He was sent overseas for specialized monitoring as a precaution.

A few days later, he told his nation in an address that he had suffered a stroke caused by a tear in the vertebral artery. He said the effects on his body and mind were well under control, and he could still move his limbs and speak clearly.

He has since left the hospital and is undergoing occupational and physical therapy in Florida.

Since his departure, Hanley has stepped in as the Acting Prime Minister under the constitutional line of succession, and is also running the Finance, Health, and Human Resource Management and Social Security ministries.

According to Drew, the government has continued to function without disruption as he recovers.