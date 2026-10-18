2026-10-18 14:41:15
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Jamaica: Travis Thomas, known as ‘Bobby’, killed in machete attack in Westmoreland

Police are investigating the circumstances of the killing, including reports involving a woman’s former partner.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A deadly incident of chopping has been reported in Logwood, in the Whithorn region of Westmoreland. The man who died in the chopping incident has been identified by the authorities as Travis Thomas, also known as “Bobby”.

However, based on the current information as of October 18, 2026, the circumstances around the fatal chopping incident of the men and whether any suspect has been officially charged by the police has not been verified.

Based on the information provided by police, Thomas was the resident of Caledonia, Westmoreland and had spent time with a bartender aged 32-year-old before both of them reportedly left the party to reach her apartment.

The police account also informs that the woman’s ex-boyfriend, known by the name “Jordan” camouflaged himself in the bushes in the vicinity before stepping inside the apartment during the early morning hours. He shortly struck Thomas with a machete, causing several chop injuries, before escaping from the location.

However some sources state that police took the suspect into their custody in Savanna-la-Mar at around 9:30 a.m. and that he later instructed the investigators to the location where the weapon which was used to strike the victim was hidden. However, these details are based on the local reports and have not been established by the official authorities.

Based on the initial accounts, police have stated that the possible jealousy factor by an ex-boyfriend can be the motive behind the incident. However, these are just preliminary speculation and police are still investigating this possible factor.

The recent chopping incident has raised concerns in the community living in the region and has demanded for stricter action against the accused. The incident has prompted the sense of danger among the residents.

The investigation is ongoing and is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the chopping incident, the motive behind the move and the arrest of the accused after the investigation is concluded.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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