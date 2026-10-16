2026-10-16 12:57:09
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Trinidadian man faces possible Guyana travel ban after alleged threat against President Ali

Ronnie Sankar, 36, was named in a Guyana Police Force wanted bulletin following an alleged threat against President Irfaan Ali made in a Facebook comment.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A 36-year-old Trinidadian resident faces possible travel restrictions from Guyana after allegedly threatening to kill the country’s leader

Ronnie Sankar made the comments in an interview that aired nationwide on the night of Wednesday October 14, 2026. This comes after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) released a bulletin with his image and personal information hours earlier, with headlines reading “Wanted”.

The GPF alleges Sankar is a Trinidadian national and that his last known address in Guyana was Lot 24 Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara

An overseas address listed for Sankar is Union Park, East Marabella, Trinidad.

The alleged reason for Sankar’s “Wanted” notice was a Facebook comment he made about Guyanese businessman and Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

This came after the Facebook page ‘Live In Guyana’ shared a post that included the quote;

Make Irfan another paper shorts. They over doing it with d boss now.

The comment was reportedly referring to Mohamed “making” President Ali “another paper shorts” just like what happened to Ricardo Fagundes (also known as “Paper Shorts”).

Fagundes was shot dead outside the Main Street bar in Georgetown in March 2021.

He was a popular nightclub owner who was well-respected within the community.

It was alleged that a high-profile police cover-up occurred in the investigation, with former police detective Sergeant Dion Bascom claiming in an interview that Mohamed and his men were responsible for the murder of Fagundes.

Mohamed denied all allegations and threatened legal action against Bascom for bringing false information to light. It was reported later that the case was thrown out after Bascom issued an apology to Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Mohamed was arrested on Monday, October 12, 2026, during a separate investigation into a shooting in Guyana.

It is yet to be determined what role, if any, he may have played in the alleged assassination attempt on President Ali.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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