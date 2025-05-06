Tuesday, 6th May 2025
Rare ‘Mini Tornado’ strikes Belcourt area in Guadeloupe, causing major damage

Severe weather rocked the island of Guadeloupe as multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down across parts of the country, leaving residents shaken and damage reported in several communities

Guadeloupe: A suspected ‘mini tornado’ struck Guadeloupe’s Belcourt neighbourhood of Baie-Mahault around 3 pm on May 4. According to the information, the tornado resulted in significant structural damage around the area.  

The French authorities on Monday continued their thorough evaluation of the damage which was caused by what the locals there described as a ‘mini tornado’. The weather phenomenon on Sunday afternoon caused widespread panic among the residents however there have been no reports of deaths on the island due to this weather situation. 

It was reported that major structural damage took place in residential areas in a town named Belcourt and fire and rescue services were also deployed to the area to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, the several videos and photos which are now making rounds on social media show scenes similar to the passage of a hurricane. Moreover, Guadeloupe was placed under Orange Alert for ‘severe rains and thunderstorms’.  

 

 

The island on Monday was also being affected by a wet as well as unstable air mass with authorities reporting heavy and sometimes stormy showers which could still be triggered quickly and can generate significant rainfall which could exceed 80mm of rain within three hours.  

The authorities have also warned that heavy rain along with thunderstorms are anticipated to return, given the pattern of weather over the last few days. The Meteorological Office of France have warned that conditions would possibly turn humid and likely very unstable again which could raise concerns about renewed heavy showers.  

In a detailed weather report, the authorities indicated that the Jarry sector experienced major downpours with 50 to 60 mm of rain recorded over three hours while 80mm over six hours.  

Notably, tornadoes are extremely rare in the French Island of Guadeloupe, where the region is far more accustomed to tropical storms or hurricanes. While the island experiences storm every few days and major hurricanes once in 15 years, tornadoes are very uncommon. 

Monica Walker

