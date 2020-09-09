Two more tests positive for COVID-19 in Dominica, total confirmed cases now 24

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dominica is now 24.

Dominica recently received two more coronavirus positive patients as per the National Epidemiologist Dr Shalauddin Ahmed. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dominica is now 24.

Dr Ahmed stated in the Ministry of Health's recent COVID-19 update that the two new positive coronavirus patients emerged are imported cases. He added that one patient is a 59-year-old female and the other positive patient is a 35-year-old male who has been in isolation since they arrived in Dominica on September 5.

"As a result of the positive rapid test on arrival, subsequently PCR testing was done to confirm. Currently, patients are a-symptomatic and admitted to COVID-19 facility," added Dr Ahmed.

As per the national epidemiologist, contact tracing is being done, and six close contacts of the positive patients are identified and isolated. Additionally, fourteen contacts of the recent fourth positive patient have tested negative in PCR testing added Dr Shalauddin Ahmed.

"Now we have a total number of COVID-19 24, active cases 6 and number of contacts traced are 64, while ten are still pending. All the 57 contacts have tested negative to this novel coronavirus," added Dr Shalauddin Ahmed.

The national epidemiologist also acknowledged the hard work of all doctors and nurses as well as the airport staff for cooperating in handling the situation.