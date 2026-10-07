Some Caribbean CBI jurisdictions processing delays casts uncertainty with agents

Agents report prolonged CBI application delays in Saint Lucia, Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda, raising concerns over processing timelines and client confidence.

Prolonged application timelines are creating concerns among agents and applicants, with some cases reportedly remaining pending well beyond the processing periods published by the programmes.

Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes in Saint Lucia, Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda are facing renewed scrutiny over delays in processing applications, with agents reporting that some cases are taking considerably longer than the timelines published by the respective programmes.

The issue has become a growing concern for agents, who say prolonged waiting periods can make it difficult to provide clients with clear expectations about when applications will be decided.

An agent based in Dubai said some of his clients who applied for the Saint Lucia programme on his recommendation have experienced lengthy delays.

“This is becoming a serious concern for agents and clients. When applications remain pending for over three years without any clear reason or proper update, it becomes very difficult for us to maintain the trust of our clients or recommend the programme to new applicants,” the agent said.

Saint Lucia applications face extended waits

Saint Lucia has previously acknowledged processing delays affecting applications. In a communication to agents, the country’s Citizenship by Investment Unit acknowledged that agents were facing difficulties while awaiting decisions on their clients’ applications and said work was underway to move pending applications through the review process.

Industry reporting in 2026 has continued to point to a gap between published processing expectations and actual timelines. One industry analysis, based on information reported by working agents, recorded an average wait of about 18 months for Saint Lucia approvals, with individual cases ranging from 12 to 26 months as of late 2025.

Another report published in August cited a Dubai-based agent who said a client had been waiting 18 months for an application decision.

The delays have become particularly significant because the programme has historically communicated substantially shorter processing expectations.

Antigua and Barbuda also faces processing concerns

Antigua and Barbuda has faced similar complaints from applicants and agents. The programme’s published materials have indicated processing times of approximately 60 to 90 days once the relevant checks are completed. However, reports from industry participants in 2026 indicate that some applications have been taking considerably longer.

A separate industry assessment published earlier this year reported that applications were taking approximately eight to 12 months in some cases, despite the programme continuing to publish a shorter nominal processing period.

Tourism Minister Colin Greene said in July that processing times were among agents' most frequent complaints.

The differing accounts highlight a wider issue facing the regional CBI industry: the gap between published processing timelines and the time some applicants are actually experiencing.

Grenada also faces questions over processing timelines

Grenada's Citizenship by Investment Programme is also facing scrutiny over prolonged delays in the application processing. As per the official Citizenship Unit of Grenada, application will be approved within 60 business days of submission, subject to satisfactory due diligence and receipt of the required funds.

However, industry data presents a longer picture. Earlier this year, an industry report was published and stated that application timelines reported by working agents put Grenada's average processing time at approximately seven months, with individual cases reportedly ranging from four to nine months.

The same analysis noted that Grenada had previously accumulated a backlog following the surge in applications during 2022 and 2023.

St. Kitts and Nevis takes a different approach to processing

The processing situation has also prompted attention to how other Caribbean programmes have responded to operational pressures.

St. Kitts and Nevis experienced its own processing pressures in the past, but the Citizenship Unit has since introduced changes to its application management system. In April 2025, the Unit launched Saturn, a digital platform designed to replace manual processes, provide live application-status monitoring and manage queries digitally.

The Unit subsequently reported that it had resolved thousands of legacy files and reduced the processing period for approval in principle to between 120 and 180 days.

The current official timeline provides that, within 120 to 180 days of acknowledgement of submission, applicants are advised whether their application has been approved in principle, denied, or delayed for cause and remains under processing.

The system also gives applicants a defined point at which they can seek an update through their agent, rather than leaving them without a stated processing window.

Processing times remain a key issue for the industry

The contrasting experiences underline the importance of predictable processing timelines for both applicants and agents. While St. Kitts and Nevis offers the most robust processing timelines, Saint Lucia, Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda continue to face scrutiny for delays.

For applicants, prolonged uncertainty affects financial planning, travel arrangements and other decisions connected with a citizenship application. For agents, extended delays can make it more difficult to manage client expectations and provide accurate guidance on likely timelines.