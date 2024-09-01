Prince Pharmacy ripping off customers by charging more than double prices

A customer, in conversation with WIC News, said that Prince Pharmacy has created their own pricing system.

Prince Pharmacy in Edgware Road London is selling the medicines at double prices, in some cases at five times the original costs.

“Take this for example—a health and wellness product, like some medicine, yeah? Costs £10, but they’re flogging it for £75 at the Prince Pharmacy. No prices up anywhere, and they're straight-up robbing people," said the customer.

The public is outraged as affordable medical supplies across the UK become expensive with every passing day. Customers are calling the Prince Pharmacies actions “an act of shame” and “lacking consideration” for others.

Among many other medicines of need, vitamin C for example is usually available for less than £20 and was sold for £70 at the Prince Pharmacy.

The United Kingdom is already facing massive inflation, and these pharmacy owners have reportedly started looting the public.

As part of the law, it is illegal to sell branded drugs/medicines at higher prices than authorised.

Currently, there are two active Prince Pharmacy stores in Edgware Road alone, at 160 and 99 respectively. While Prince Pharmacy owner Jeff Prince and executive director Muzar Al-Hakim claim high customer service, the people are saying otherwise.

The overall pricing structure the customer says is not the only problem, however, the lack of empathy and behaviour of the store representatives further contributes to a poor experience.

The Google Review of Prince Pharmacy, particularly the store in Edgware also speaks highly of the high costs.

A customer named Khool reviewed the pharmacy and said that he also paid four times the price of a product at the Prince Pharmacy, “Paid four times the price for a hair product that they didn’t let me return less than five minutes after leaving the store. Not a pharmacy to trust, they don’t have the consumer’s best intention at heart and I can’t imagine how sick people feel when they realise they’re been ripped off for getting the medicine they need. Beware and don’t shop there,”.

The experience of other customers seems the same as well. Ahmed Binhassan also reviewed the Prince Pharmacy, cautioning other people not to shop there.

He said Prince Pharmacy charged £150 for prescription medicine that was priced £47.

“Avoid going to this pharmacy. I was given a Prescription medicine and after a long discussion with the pharmacist Ali, I was told it was not available in the market currently except with him today. He charged me £ 150 and on the way back I went to 3 different pharmacies where the medicine was available and for one-third of the price i.e. for £47 only,” said Binhassan.

He further said that the Pharmacy refused to take the medicine back, citing it s no return policy.

One more user named Taschia said that Prince Pharmacy is an absolute rip off, and they have created their own prices.

“For a drug that costs a maximum of 30.00 pounds everywhere in England and 50.00 Swiss francs in Switzerland, she charged 120.00 pounds. Unfortunately I went there with a fever and in my fever delirium I didn't realize what he had deducted from my credit card. Only at home and when I went back there because I was of the opinion that the device might not have worked properly and that he couldn't do anything about it, he just said that there are no rules for pricing and that he can't do anything. Stealing from sick people and that too during Ramadan, you should be ashamed of yourself,” she said in a lengthy review on Google review.