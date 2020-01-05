PM Timothy Harris shares his journey as the Prime Minister of SKN at Gala 2020

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Timothy Harris attended ‘Gala event 2020’, where he discussed the achievements of his ‘Team Unity’ government. He emphasised on the fact of ‘unified effort’ that could bring a solution to the problems that the nation is currently facing.

PM Dr Harris took an oath to always be grateful to people and lead the nation with hard-work and honesty. Besides this, he said that he feels honoured to be the Prime Minister of SKN.

While sharing his four-and-a-half-year journey as the head of government, Dr Harris said that it could not have been possible without the ‘team effort’ and he is grateful that three eminent parties of SKN came together to form ‘Team Unity’.

“The journey has always been about what we could do as a Team – each one individually and collectively working for the good of the nation. We have lived this,” added Dr Harris.

While acknowledging the achievement of ‘Team Unity’ government, Prime Minister said that under his administration, there are safer streets, better housing and more jobs as well as opportunities for young ones. He said that his government is working for the upliftment of sectors and will continue to do so in the coming future.

While targeting the opposition leader Dr Denzil Douglas, Prime Minister stated that it is a shame and ignominy that the leader hasn’t been able to get his U.S.A renewed by the U.S government.

Furthermore, Dr Harris shed light upon the GDP ratio of St Kitts and Nevis. “Our debt-to-GDP ratio is around 55 per cent – the best standing, by far, among the independent states of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).”

Additionally, he stated that ‘Team Unity’ government is extremely serious about order and security, fiscal management and improving the efficiency of the country’s performance across the board.

Dr Harris emphasised on the fact that St Kitts and Nevis has the lowest central government Gross Public Debt to GDP ratio at 39.1 per cent and the smallest gross external debt in the region.

“We also have the highest fiscal balance as a percentage of GDP at positive 9.2 per cent. Grenada follows at a distant with positive 5.1 per cent ratio. The ratio of the other countries is near zero and the worst negative (Suriname -10.9%). We are well ahead of the class.” added Leader.

The leader stated that it was the joint effort of government and people of SKN that the nation is awarded as the cruise destination of the year in “Caribbean Journal’s Caribbean Travel Awards 2020" along with the Destination Stewardship Award from the World Travel and Tourism Council during an awards ceremony held in Spain last year.